An ordinary flight turned into a reunion on Friday for Rihanna and Paul McCartney. The musicians were enjoying a first-class trip when they realized that they were on the same flight, and RiRi, like a true fan and friend, couldn't let the moment pass without filming McCartney visiting her at her seat.



"I'm about to put you on blast Mr. McCartney," Rihanna said as she films the Beatles icon. He jokingly responds, "Who is this filming me?" Rihanna replied while laughing, "Who is this peasant filming this legend?" Back in 2015, Rihanna and McCartney linked up with Kanye West to collaborate on their folksy-pop hit "FourFiveSeconds." The song would later go on to be included on various publications' top tracks of 2015 lists, and the trio of artists would even take to the Grammy Awards stage to perform together. However, "FourFiveSeconds" failed to earn any nominations of its own.

McCartney previously told DIY how "FourFiveSeconds" came about. “We ended up just talking a lot," he said. “I played a few little things and one of them ended up as ‘FourFiveSeconds’ with Rihanna. It’s more a question of me feeling lucky that these people are interested [in working with me] and think that I can bring something to it. For me, I feel great. I like diversity." Watch Rihanna and McCartney have a brief reunion and reminisce on "FourFiveSeconds" by watching the music video for the song below.