On Monday, the newly-crowned billionaire, Rihanna, dropped new content for her latest expansion to the Fenty brand. A short promotional video for Rihanna's recently revealed perfume arrived today, only furthering the hype for the latest Fenty product, currently known as "#FENTYPARFUM."

The short visual opens with an up-close shot of blades of grass. After Rihanna debuts on the screen, looking as flawless as ever in a serene white outfit, audio in the background enters boldly with, "We’re fucked up most of the time."

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Rihanna drops her gaze to the camera when the voice says, "and it’s not because we wanna be that way, it’s because we’re dealt a hand and, guess what, we don’t run from it. We deal with it."

The mood switches from daytime and dreamy to dark and sensual with the sound of a camera's click-- the singer’s silhouette basking in golden light. Rihanna now narrates, "And so you want me to tell you what a woman supposed to smell like? However the fuck they wanna feel," before the video closes with another camera click, and the shot of the perfume bottle.

The official Fenty account captioned the video, "Don’t miss your chance to get EARLY access! Sign up for email/SMS to get access to shop #FENTYPARFUM on 8/9."

Check out the new clip below.