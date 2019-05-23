Two days after posting the brand's first promo video on Instagram, Rihanna's anticipated luxury partnership with LVMH, Fenty, makes its debut in Paris.

The launch took place in a pop-up boutique, with guests including Balmain's Olivier Rousteing and Dior's Maria Grazia Chiuri. Sarah Harris, from British Vogue, wrote of the launch event, noting that it was initially delayed by an hour, then delayed again, until ultimately kicking off three hours after the previously announced start time. However, this understandably appeared to bother no one in attendance, which Harris claimed was a sign that Rihanna has "another hit on her hands." (The video below seems to show that Rih happens to think so too.)

The mogul sat down with T Magazine last week, to offer an early glimpse at the line Rihanna explained how she had taken a "very hands-on" approach to the partnership, as she does with all her projects. "I already had a relationship with [LVMH] after the Versailles campaign and the makeup line, so they extended the offer to me and it was a no-brainer because LVMH is a machine," she said.

The general public can get their hands on the new Fenty pieces starting May 29 online, with the next drop scheduled for late June. For a proper look at the full collection, Vogue's got you covered.