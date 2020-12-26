Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been receiving a ton of attention this past month as it was reported that the two are officially an item. For years, Rihanna and Rocky appeared to be nothing but good friends although their relationship has seemingly evolved into something romantic. These past couple of weeks have been filled with fans trying to get some information on these two although so far, Rocky and Rihanna have done a good job at keeping things under wraps.

That was until this past week when Rocky and Rihanna were spotted in Barbados, getting off of a plane. It seemed like the two were about to embark on a Christmas getaway of sorts and according to TMZ, that's exactly what they've been up to. In new photos acquired by the outlet, Rihanna and Rocky could be seen holding hands together while spending some time on a boat.

For now, it looks like the two are going strong although it still has yet to be revealed how long they have been together. Both artists can be quite elusive when it comes to releasing new music, so it will be interesting to see if their relationship has any effect on the artistic side of things.

Regardless, it's clear that these two had a pretty great Christmas, away from all of the snow.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

[Via]