Just days after Rihanna revealed she would be spending the holidays in Barbados with her family, and after the businesswoman was spotted at a gas station by a fan, A$AP Rocky has also just touched down in Riri's homeland. The 32-year-old Brooklyn-bred rapper was witnessed landing at the Barbados airport on Wednesday with tons of luggage in hand, adding even more fuel to the relationship buzz surrounding the streetwear king and his alleged new lover.

Wearing some stylish sweats with a facemask on as well, Rocky carried his luggage as he exited the airport. Also in hand was a jacket from the rapper's new collaboration with French fashion house MARINE SERRE. Rocky touched down in the warm Caribbean country right in time to celebrate Christmas at the end of the week-- more than likely with Rihanna at her gorgeous estate.

'It's important to be with friends and family – but I feel at such peace when I am there. It is the most beautiful place, with incredible, beaches, food and people,' the Fenty CEO disclosed in a recent interview about her holiday plans.

As for New Year's resolutions for Rihanna, she plans to work on new material, planning "to take my music and my brands to a different level."

Bad girl Riri and Rocky's union has definitely been a long-time coming, so we're sending our best wishes to the happy couple.

In other news, the rapper accidentally shared a preview of an upcoming track on Instagram earlier this week.

[via]