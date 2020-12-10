Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are supposedly official. After months of rumors and speculation, the pop star and rapper duo are seemingly letting the world run off with the assumption that they're a couple. Neither of the two has confirmed that much, but their recent activity backs up the claims.

As you know, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have been linked together for years, often being brought up in gossip columns about who may be dating who in Hollywood. For the last decade, Flacko has been trying his chances with the business mogul, seemingly flirting with her in videos that were released for Vogue and GQ earlier in 2020, and it appears as though that has been the dynamic of their friendship for a minute, according to Us Weekly at least.



Samir Hussein/Getty Images

A "source" for the gossip magazine is offering up details on Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's relationship, saying that "A$AP has been very into Rihanna for years" and that he "was always the instigator" in their flirtatious advances. However, Rih "would brush off his advances and kept him in the friend zone" until very recently.

"Things changed over the summer and they finally hooked up," said the "source". "They’ve been together ever since."



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The powerful couple has been linked to one another since the beginning of this year when rumors started flying that Rihanna may have been hooking up with Rocky post-breakup with Hassan Jameel. Those talks eventually dissipated, but it looks like Rih and Rocky are definitely a thing now.

