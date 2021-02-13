It looks like Rico Recklezz is staying pretty optimistic despite his current legal woes. The Chicago rapper is reportedly serving a three-year sentence in connection with a gun charge at a prison in his home state. Rico, née Ronnie Ramsey, has been incarcerated at Statesville Correctional Center since January 13, with a scheduled release date sometime in February of 2024, as reported by VladTV. The Illinois Department of Corrections site indicates the rapper was arrested last summer for one count of felony possession of a firearm.

In spite of his scheduled release date, the 29-year-old rapper shared a few mugshot photos with fans on Instagram promising a quick return. He shared the first photo at the tail-end of last month, penning in the post's caption "I'll be home soon," with a flexing emoji. He shared additional shots on Wednesday (February 10), echoing a similar affirmative message in the caption of the more recent post as well. He's made only eight posts since August of last year on the platform.

The rapper made waves during the Chicago drill era between 2014 and 2018 with the releases of his cult-favorite mixtapes like the Rico Don't Shoot Em franchise and aggressive street anthems like "Tooka" and "Watergun." Recently, he linked up with fellow Chicago rapper I.L Will for their collaborative mixtape Flatzz & Gunz 2. Check out his 2019 track "Haunt" below.

