In December of 2019, Lil Wayne was on a private jet when it was eventually searched by the feds. While on the plane, authorities found a gun in Wayne's possession. When the incident happened, Wayne was free to go although since he is a convicted felon, a pending gun charge was always looming in the background. Last month, that charge came as he was hit with one count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.

At the time, his attorney released a statement on the matter, saying:

"Carter is charged with possessing a gold-plated handgun in his luggage on a private plane. There is no allegation that he ever fired it, brandished it, used it or threatened to use it. There is no allegation that he is a dangerous person. The charge is that because he was convicted of a felony in the past, he is prohibited from possessing a firearm. Although the Supreme Court has not yet decided the constitutional question, Justice Amy Coney Barrett recently wrote an appellate dissenting opinion in which she stated that 'Absent evidence that he either belongs to a dangerous category or bears individual markers of risk, permanently disqualifying [a convicted felon] from possessing a gun violates the Second Amendment'."

According to Complex, Wayne officially plead guilty to the charge in a virtual court in Miami. Now, the legendary artist will have to wait for his sentencing, which is officially set to take place on January 28th. With this charge, Wayne could face up to 10 years in jail although it remains to be seen what his punishment will be.

