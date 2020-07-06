Midway through his morning radio show, Rickey Smiley revealed the heartbreaking reason why he was so unfocused. He had just found out that his youngest daughter, Aaryn Smiley, was shot three times at a drive-thru in Houston.

Following their talk about Jada Pinkett Smith and August Alsina's alleged affair, Rickey dropped a bombshell on his co-hosts, revealing that he was trying to book a flight to be with his daughter as they spoke.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

According to him, 19-year-old Aaryn is doing alright after she was shot three times. She is currently awaiting surgery at a Houston hospital. She was getting food at a Whataburger location when shots rang out.

Because of the virus, Rickey has been unable to find a flight to Houston to support his baby girl. He admitted that he will be driving from Dallas to Houston to be with his daughter once his plane lands.

The topic came up after he discussed the recent shooting of an 8-year-old boy in Birmingham, Alabama.

"I get the luxury of going to the hospital, even if they don't let me upstairs to see her, waiting in the lobby," said Rickey. "Think about all the parents that got to go pick out a casket this morning."

Aaryn Smiley is expected to make a full recovery. We're sending our thoughts to the Smiley family.