Adrienne Banfield-Norris, AKA Jada Pinkett Smith's mom, AKA Gammy, has officially broken her silence regarding the hot talk about her daughter's alleged affair with singer August Alsina.

For years, the world had known about the close friendship between August and Jada. A romantic connection had been rumored but, given Jada's honest connection to her husband Will Smith, they were written off and kept looming in the shadows. Suddenly, the gossip was amplified when August spoke to Angela Yee and confirmed what everybody had assumed: he and Jada were messing around.

Jada and Will have denied the allegations and the former is set to star in a new episode of Red Table Talk to speak on the drama. Now, another member of the show's cast is addressing what happened in a cryptic fashion.

Taking to Instagram, Adrienne Banfield Norris advised her followers to stop putting celebrities on a pedestal, noting that they also make mistakes sometimes.

"Get rid of the pedestal you put people on," said Gammy. "Recognize that people are only people with flaws and imperfections just like you and me. Do that and you'll be much happier, cause guess what??? They already are!"



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

While this message is not necessarily about Jada and August, the commenters are convinced that this is her official response to the rumors.

Do you think August and Jada were actually in an extramarital relationship?