Famed talk show host Rickey Smiley is basking in gratefulness after his daughter survived a harrowing ordeal. According to reports, Rickey Smiley's teenage daughter, Aaryn Smiley, was shot multiple times in what police are calling a road rage incident. There was apparently some sort of altercation at one location before the suspect's car caught up with the victim's vehicle while she was at a red light. The suspect opened fire and fled the scene. The shooter or shooters remain at large.

Aaryn shared photos of the incident to social media, including a gruesome picture of the bloody aftermath. "This is the most terrifying thing that has ever happened to me," she wrote. "I won't be out of the hospital for a while nor will i be able to walk for a while due to nerve damage. i'm so sorry if i can't respond to everyone but please know i'm thankful for all the messages."

Rickey Smiley previously gave an update on his youngest's condition, writing, "My Daughter made it out of her operation. She's doing great!! Thank you for your prayers!!!!" Check out the posts below.