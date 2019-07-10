Queen Badulla has had her number of high profile relationships in the past, including with icons Jay Electronica and André 3000. This time, she's taken to social media to share another relationship of hers from the past, with comedian and talk show host, Rickey Smiley, alongside a (pretty all over the place) hilarious storytime recounting of the beef she's had with his mama over the years.

“This guy . I love . Period,” she starts the caption. “But his mama won’t get out our business. She was at my show in Dallas waiting back stage to fight me again. And I’m tired of it. SIS RELAX. We had 3 fights and I keep laying that ass down. But this time that bitch got me… in the Jaw. I didn’t recognize her cause she was blending in with mary j blige dancers.” She goes on to detail how "her body look young cause of crack," and how she pressed charges but they let her out. "Now every time I get to the last song on my set I start taking off my jewelry on stage. I got anxiety .I’m tired. Just ...tired. She still lift weights. Yes! in 2019. Ion give a DAMN!" She closes off the caption with "I swear I’m gone rock her ass if she square up on me again. Bout to see what this ho made of," before tagging Rickey alongside a bunch of heart emojis. It didn't take long for Rickey to comment himself saying "I'm crying!!!!!" It's unsure whether the whole thing was a joke or not, but based on Rickey's own 3-part storytime response posts, it seems as if the two could be doing it for the lols here.

Based on this TB video posted by Rickey back in February, which shows Ms. Badu roasting his mama on stage, it could indeed just be a longstanding inside joke.