In a culture where entrepreneurship is not only celebrated, but largely regarded as a necessity, Rick Ross has managed to step up as the archetypical boss. True, he might not possess the largest net worth out of his contemporaries, but he makes up for that by exuding such a boss-like presence that even Bruce Springsteen might consider a nickname change in his vicinity. And with his schedule lined up with the release of Richer Than I've Ever Been and its inevitable post-release cycle, Rick Ross has officially closed the books on another chapter in life.

Today, Rick Ross celebrates his 45th birthday, a milestone shared with fellow hip-hop icons like J. Cole and the legendary Rakim. While it's unclear as to whether the Boss has particular plans lined up for the occasion, it can be gathered that he'll be hosting something at the famous Renzel Manor, possibly featuring all-you-can-eat WingStop and all-you-can-drink Belaire. No matter how he decides to celebrate, it's important to note that Rozay has been one of rap's most consistent artists, a streak he's kept since first coming into the game with 2006's Port Of Miami.

We'd like to extend our own birthday wishes to Rick Ross, who will forever remain Yung Renzel in our eyes. Show some love to the Floridian icon in the comments below, and be sure to keep an eye out for any news on his upcoming project Richer Than I've Ever Been, release date TBD. Happy birthday Rozay!

