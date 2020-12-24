Rick Ross and Lil Baby are both fan favorites, so the thought of these working together is beyond exciting. They've previously collaborated on KSI's "Down Like That,' but have no collaborative material besides that. Now, fans won't have to wait much longer to hear music from the talented artists.

In a photo shared on Rick Ross' Instagram feed, the rapper poses alongside Lil Baby as they leaned on a pool take with a bottle of Belaire in hand. Although no further context beyond a caption tagging the alcohol brand and Baby in the caption, hip hop fans were easily able to recognize the background of the photo, confirming that the two were in the studio together.

While it's possible that the hip-hop boss just ran into Baby at the studio, it is way more likely that they are in fact working on new music together. Fans are already ecstatic, leaving comments under the post with words of encouragement for the dynamic duo. Both of the rappers are expected to release new albums next year, so there's no telling where the new music will find its home on.

While no further details about what the pair are working on has been documented, fans are certainly looking forward to whatever they have cooking up.

Baby has had quite the year, with his second studio album My Turn being declared one of the best albums of the year and grossing $19 million. As for Rick Ross, he has recently been focused on philanthropic efforts, organizing a massive toy drive for the holidays.

Are you excited to hear the new music? Let us know in the comments!