When you're the child of rap royalty, life can be pretty luxurious. Rick Ross' son William Roberts III is a teenager now but he doesn't mind sharing his birthday spotlight with another famous celebrity kid. Rozay's boy was spotted in New York City this week, celebrating his big day with Flo Rida's son, who turned three-years-old.

As reported by Bossip, the two kids spent the weekend together in the Big Apple with their mothers, who have developed a close friendship. They reportedly ate dinner at a soul food restaurant before Tia Kemp, Rozay's baby mama, took their son on a helicopter ride to celebrate his birthday in luxurious fashion.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

William Roberts III was also present at Zohar's party, which took place at the Bronx Zoo. The photograph in question was taken at the zoo, with Roberts III carrying Zohar in his arms, rocking a shy smile on his face. You can clearly see the resemblance that both boys share with their respective fathers.

Earlier this year, Flo Rida gave up custody of his son Zohar Paxton to his baby mama Alexis Adams. The two had been going at it for months, with the artist even referring to his son as an "evil fucking child" because of his brain disease.

Take a look at the cute photo below.