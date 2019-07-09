For months, Flo Rida has been wrapped up in a legal dispute with his baby mama Alexis Adams. Last year, he was criticized for allegedly calling his special needs son an "evil fucking child" before starting a child support battle in the fall. The rapper has been vocal about his situation against Adams and he's now seemingly waving the white flag, handing over sole custody to the mother of his baby.

Zohar Paxton has been the subject of a messy custody battle but according to Bossip, that's all a thing of the past now. During a phone call to the Bronx Family Court yesterday, Flo Rida verbally consented to Adams being granted full custody of their son. Flo's lawyer notified the judge that his client would be relinquishing custody of little Zohar and when the musician was asked to confirm, he said that he has indeed come to that conclusion. Adams was then awarded sole and legal custody of their toddler.



Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Flo Rida will still be able to come to see the boy and he will be forced to continue paying child support. Zohar was recently diagnosed with autism and the custody decision will reportedly make it easier for Adams to raise her son after Flo Rida proved that he doesn't want to be a big part in his life. Flo and his lawyer failed to ask for details about any parenting plan and the general feeling coming out of the hearing is that the rapper doesn't really mind the decision to give up his kid to Adams.