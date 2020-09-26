The tit-for-tat continues between Rick Ross and Tory Lanez as Rozay responds to the Daystar artist. Things kicked off when Ross dissed Lanez's recent release and teased the Canadian artist with a social media video. Then, Tory Lanez acknowledged Rick Ross's mention and tweeted, "I respect u 2 much as a black man to disrespect you in these times, however, I went out and marched 9 DAYS STRAIT for Breonna Taylor ..IN YOUR CITY ...I didn’t see the 'boss' out there once ?...also stop tagging your endorsements in post about her. It’s a poor decision."

Not to be outdone, Rozay returned with his reply. "First off, little boy, I appreciate how you responded swiftly to Rozay. That's how you should have did the sister that accused you of shooting her. That's what you owe her family. That's what you owed all the Black women in the world," Rick Ross said. "More importantly, let's get to you protesting. You ain't protest in Miami. Only reason you was out there is 'cause the condo that you stay in for $1,500 a month, damn protests was coming right down there so you went down and took a photo op. That's cool."

"A 'poor decision' is putting together an album and trying to profit off some sh*t. People like myself was [waiting] for you to address this sh*t and move on. Not get a wack song of a wack album that ain't gon' get you no money nor no new supporters. So little boy, boss up." Check out Ross's video below.