Rick Ross Comes Through With "Big Tyme" Ft. Swizz Beatz

Can we just get the album, though? Following his freestyle over Schoolboy Q' "Numb Numb Juice," Rick Ross is back to teasing us with another purported Port of Miami 2 single titled "Big Tyme." The rapper linked up with his "Lord Knows" collaborator Just Blaze to craft the track that features additions by one of hip hops best producer-ad libbers, Swizz Beatz.

Last week, fans were in a tizzy as they believed that Ross was dropping POM2 that week, but instead, he delivered his single "Act a Fool" featuring Wale. In a recent Drink Champs interview, Norega couldn't stop pouring it on thick with the compliments, but at one point he told Ross that he was nervous for him because his debut album was such a great record and will be difficult to follow up. "That's exciting to me," Ross said. "And hopefully, that's the feeling everybody would get, because you should."

Quotable Lyrics

I watch your actions not your captions in this sh*t you post

Cappin' on n*ggas that sh*t will get you smoked

But if you rap a lil' different that sh*t will get you mo'



