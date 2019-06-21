Rick Ross & Wale Boss Up To "Act A Fool" On "Port Of Miami 2" Single

One of the most anticipated rap albums of 2019 is Rick Ross's Port of Miami 2. The rapper hasn't given fans much information about his 10th studio album, but last month he dropped a freestyle that led many to believe that it would hit the streets sooner than later. On Thursday, Ross shared a photo on Instagram with a message to fans, promising that he would deliver Port of Miami 2 shortly.

“God is the Greatest," Ross wrote. "Port Of Miami started me on a this journey. It’s only right I bring it back to where it all started. For my day ones to the new ones this album is for you. Tenth studio album. Get ready. Ride with me. It’s time. Port of Miami 2 on the way.”

Some thought that the album out be released at midnight, but instead, Ross teased us just one more time with the lead single from the record titled "Act a Fool" featuring Wale. The rappers came with the heat spitting bars that should make other artists in the game take notes. Ross carries much of the track, but Wale definitely puts his stamp on it. "I'm not that n*gga that you n*ggas finna suck yo' teeth at," the D.C. rapper says, making sure that his foes know that he's not to be messed with. Check it out and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Rich n*gga b*tch I got it tatted on me

I'm married to this sh*t I got my alimony

Tell me what that n*gga witchu wanna do

Twenty billboards in the city, who the f*ck is you?