Rick Ross Snaps In His Freestyle Over ScHoolboy Q's "Numb Numb Juice"

Rick Ross has fans waiting for the release of his forthcoming project, Port Of Miami II. Some may recall a point in summer 2018 when Rick Ross held a release party for the project but never actually released the released the album. He's shifted gears recently to roll out the new project. "Act A Fool" with Wale arrived just a few weeks ago. As he continues the promo, he comes through with a new freestyle over ScHoolboy Q's CrasH Talk single.

Rick Ross has found new ways to stunt on his new freestyle over "Numb Numb Juice" which dropped courtesy of DJ Clue. The rapper tackles the production head on while shooting his shot at Jordyn Woods and continuing to proclaim himself as the voice of the streets. Although it's a short effort, we've heard more music from Ross in the past few weeks than we have in a while. It's good to have the boss back.

Quotable Lyrics

Where I'm from, you say my name, you got to shoot a fade

Helicopters over here 'cause I could feel the blaze

You n***as at Coachella get to center stage

I get a whip, my fellas get 'em 10 a plate