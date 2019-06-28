mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rick Ross Snaps In His Freestyle Over ScHoolboy Q's "Numb Numb Juice"

Aron A.
June 28, 2019 17:30
Numb Numb Juice Freestyle
Rick Ross

"Port Of Miami 2" is on the way.


Rick Ross has fans waiting for the release of his forthcoming project, Port Of Miami II. Some may recall a point in summer 2018 when Rick Ross held a release party for the project but never actually released the released the album. He's shifted gears recently to roll out the new project. "Act A Fool" with Wale arrived just a few weeks ago. As he continues the promo, he comes through with a new freestyle over ScHoolboy Q's CrasH Talk single.

Rick Ross has found new ways to stunt on his new freestyle over "Numb Numb Juice" which dropped courtesy of DJ Clue. The rapper tackles the production head on while shooting his shot at Jordyn Woods and continuing to proclaim himself as the voice of the streets. Although it's a short effort, we've heard more music from Ross in the past few weeks than we have in a while. It's good to have the boss back.

Quotable Lyrics
Where I'm from, you say my name, you got to shoot a fade
Helicopters over here 'cause I could feel the blaze
You n***as at Coachella get to center stage
I get a whip, my fellas get 'em 10 a plate

Rick Ross
Rick Ross ScHoolboy Q DJ Clue numb numb juice freestyle Port Of Miami 2
