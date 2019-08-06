There's never been a bag Rick Ross wasn't willing to secure. From music to Wingstop, Renzel has his fingers in many a pie; how else might he get away with calling himself "The Boss" with any degree of authenticity? Now, with his upcoming Port Of Miami 2 project set to arrive this Friday, August 9th, Ross has decided to take his show on the road. Beginning this September, Ross will be embarking on the official Port Of Miami 2 tour, a thirteen-stop experience with dates in both Canada and The States.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Beginning on September 23rd with a stop in Vancouver, Ross will make his way across San Francisco, LA, Texas, both Carolinas, Maryland, Toronto, Detroit, and a pair of concluding New York shows. As of now, neither guests nor intentions of prolongation have been announced. Check out the full list of confirmed dates below via HHNM, and be sure to come back on the 9th when tickets go on sale.

In the meantime, be sure to pass the time with Ross' latest Port Of Miami 2 single, "Turnpike Ike." You think Ross is about to drop off an album of the summer? What about the year in its entirety?

9/23 Harbour Convention Theater, Vancouver

9/25 August Hall, San Francisco

9/26 The Belasco Los Angeles, CA

9/29 House of Blues Dallas, TX

9/30 House of Blues Houston, TX

10/1 The Fillmore New Orleans, LA

10/3 House of Blues North Myrtle Beach, SC

10/6 Ritz Raleigh, NC

10/7 The Fillmore Silver Spring, MD

10/11 The Phoenix Concert Theatre Toronto, ON

10/13 The Fillmore Detroit, MI

10/15 Gramercy Theatre New York, NY

10/16 Gramercy Theatre New York, NY

[via]