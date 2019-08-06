Rick Ross Reigns Supreme On "Turnpike Ike"

With Port Of Miami 2 set to arrive this Friday, Rick Ross has decided to offer a gift to the masses. Enter the album's second track "Turnpike Ike," which was officially unveiled today as Zane Lowe's World Record. The track follows previous singles "Big Tyme" and "Gold Roses," and this time, Ross has opted to lock the studio doors. Some matters are best handled alone.

If a solitary performance from Young Renzel wasn't enough, "Turnpike Ike" also happens to feature production from Jake One, who was once namedropped as a member of Royce Da 5'9's trusted inner circle of producers. If that's not hip-hop pedigree, I don't know what is. Dope though it may be, however, "Turnpike Ike" also spells a bittersweet reality. For the most part, Port Of Miami 2 is a guest-laden affair, with Ross flying solo on a mere three tracks. Given his underrated nature as a lyricist, it's a bit of a hard pill to swallow - yet in Ross we trust.

Give "Turnpike Ike" a listen now, and sound off below. Do you think Port Of Miami 2 is set to be among the year's biggest and best drops? Sound off below.