One of the most highly-anticipated albums of the last year is nearly upon us. For a while, we had been waiting for any news regarding Rick Ross' upcoming project Port of Miami 2. He'd been teasing it for a minute and earlier in the year, he began rolling it out with fresh singles. The most recent track to have released is his "Gold Roses" collaboration with Drake, which is sure to stream like crazy. However, one song that people keep talking about is the track between Rozay, Lil Wayne and Pusha-T. It seems as though even Ross isn't quite comfortable revealing it to the public just yet because, on the tracklist to his upcoming album, those two names are shockingly missing.



Noam Galai/Getty Images

The cut that they're rumoured to be featured on is called "Maybach Music VI," which appears near the end of the tracklist. As you'll notice in the post below, there is an ellipses beside the title, which likely hints at Weezy and Pusha's verses remaining a secret. Elsewhere on the album, we'll hear the soothing melodies of Drake, a song with both A Boogie wit da Hoodie and Denzel Curry, soulful upstart Summer Walker, Florida boys Gunplay and Ball Greezy, Meek Mill, the late Nipsey Hussle, and more.

There will be a total of fifteen songs on POM2. The countdown is officially underway with the full album releasing on August 9. Are you getting excited yet?