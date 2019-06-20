It's a project we've been waiting months for. There have been rumblings about Port Of Miami II for over a year and finally, it's right around the corner. Rick Ross is a Florida legend and he's been silent for the last little while as he enjoys this new stage of his career. Still a boss, Rozay knows when it's time to feed the fans. He's heard us begging for Port Of Miami II and he got right back to the studio to complete it and drop it off. In fact, we won't have to wait much longer because, in a shock announcement, the rapper said that it would be out tonight.



Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

Rick Ross came through with an important message on his socials today, informing his fans that his next album will be out at midnight. "God is the greatest. Port of Miami started me on this journey," wrote the superstar. "It's only right I bring it back to where it all started. For my day ones to the new ones, this album is for you. Tenth studio album. Get ready. Ride with me. It's time."

In the caption, Rozay confirmed that the project would be out at 12am, giving us just a few hours to prepare for the madness. Are you excited for some new Rick Ross tonight!?