It's been a quiet, but certainly effective run for Rick Ross. Though his releases have been infrequent, his verses on Meek Mill's "What's Free," Denzel Curry's "Birdz," Jim Jones' "State Of the Union" and Drake's "Money In The Grave" have been among his best in recent memory. In fact, it's safe to say that Renzel has been focused and lyrically sharp, to the point where Port Of Miami 2 is one of the year's most anticipated drops. And while some feel sequels are seldom capable of surpassing the original, Ross' triumphant run speaks to a man ready and willing to be the exception.

Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images

Though we have yet to receive a single since he came through with "Florida Boy" and "Green Gucci Suit" back in 2017, Ross has once again kicked off the Port Of Miami 2 hype with an imposing IG post. His caption speaks to a coming storm, the likes of which only "the Boss" can conjure. "Time to open the flood gates," he captions, prompting hyped responses from both Timbland and Charlamagne Tha God.

As of now, Port Of Miami 2 has yet to land a release date. Yet this latest post makes it clear that Ross is gearing up, and the time couldn't be better. We could really use a new album from Rick Ross, could we not?