The Emmy-winning adult animation Rick and Morty is a fan-favorite and critical darling, so several people will be happy to know that the fifth season of the acclaimed Adult Swim sci-fi romp is finally returning for its fifth season this summer. Contrary to the endless wait between Seasons 3 and 4, the latest season of Rick and Morty will arrive roughly one year after the show's Season 4 finale last May. On Tuesday, the release of Rick and Morty Season 5 was confirmed with a hilarious new trailer, and its first episode is set to air on Sunday, June 20.

As reported by Complex, the new trailer shows that Rick and Morty Season 5 will build upon Season 4 and feature more episodes of the entire family going on classic Rick and Morty adventures together. Clips of different wonky sci-fi adventures, parodies, and series callbacks are also scattered throughout the thrilling two-minute trailer, giving fans more than enough to look forward to when the fifth season airs in June.

According to Complex, the number of episodes that will be featured in Rick and Morty Season 5 has not yet been confirmed. The show's fourth season was split into two five-episode halves, with the first batch premiering from November 10 to December 15, 2019, and the second batch airing from May 3 to May 31, 2020. Whether the fifth season goes that route or adds more episodes to the lineup is yet to be seen, so stay tuned for updates.

Watch the trailer for Season 5 of Rick and Morty below.

