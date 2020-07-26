Rick & Morty got the anime treatment this weekend. Earlier this year, Toonami released an anime short of Rick & Morty, but now fans get a much longer creation. The new anime short premiered during Adult Swim Con's special, Toonami edition. The Adult Swim Con is one of the many offshoots of San Diego Comic-Con. Since the real convention obviously cannot take place right now, many studios and outlets are holding their own little virtual "cons" to give fans something in replacement. This new Rick and Morty anime short was directed by Tower of God director Takeshi Sano.

The short runs for just over 8 minutes and sends Rick and Morty to Japan to fight an unknown evil. This new short comes on the heels of Adult Swim giving fans their first look at season five of Rick & Morty. It appears things are in full swing for the animated series, which has annoyed fans in the past with delays and long moments of nothingness. With that being said, there is still no premiere date set in stone for season 5. Fans will have to trust that it will come in a timely fashion. Meanwhile, writing has begun for season 6. Check out the new anime short below.