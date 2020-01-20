Following its inclusion in a December 8th episode of Rick & Morty,Future's "Mas Off" smash has experienced a new surge in streaming, earning it a top spot on the Top TV Songs Chart.

The chart pulls in both song and show data and develops a ranking based on this data along with sales and streaming information collected from the period that follows. For Future, this means that "Mask Off" was streamed 23.87 million times while earning 2,000 digital downloads, per Nielsen Music, in December 2019. It marks a major bump since the track first debuted two years ago, peaking at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in May 2017.

"Mask Off" went on to the Future's highest-charting track to date, but numbers indicate that this record could soon be unseated by his newest "Life Is Good" collaboration with Drake.

Elsewhere on the same chart, Billie Eilish also makes an appearance at No. 2 for her "ilomilo” track, which finds its place on her When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? album. After appearing in the fourth episode of the debut season of The L Word: Generation Q, the track earned 1,000 downloads while racking up 10.1 million audio streams.