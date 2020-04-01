Rick and Morty is one of the most culturally-relevant shows on television, redefining stoner entertainment and finally giving us hope during this global pandemic that we're all navigating through together. After the premiere of Season 4 late last year, the Adult Swim program is ready to make its return with a batch of new episodes next month. That's right -- the second installment of the fourth season has just been announced and we don't have much longer to wait.

Giving us enough time to finish Tiger King, Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, the creators of Rick and Morty, have just revealed that the show will be returning on May 3, 2020.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"Prepare yourselves. The time for brand new Rick and Morty adventures is almost here," says the show's narrator in the brand-new trailer.

The animated series previously broke into the world of hip-hop after Kanye West revealed that it was one of his favorite shows. Roiland and Harmon ended up animating him, teasing his imminent debut on the small screen.

The boys are officially back in town! It's time to set your DVRs because Rick and Morty is making a return and we couldn't be any more excited. Who will be tuning in for the new episodes?