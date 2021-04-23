mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rich The Kid Is All About Luxury On "Richard Mille Patek" Single

Erika Marie
April 23, 2021 02:15
The new Rostrum Records signee drops off a party-filled, boss life visual.


If there is one person who loves to flex luxury brands and iced out jewelry, it's Rich The Kid. The Rich Forever rapper recently shared that he inked a new deal with Rostrum Records after reportedly paying a whopping $1 million to buy himself out of his previous contract. Rich had been reportedly entangled in label and management issues and he previously became so frustrated that he aired out his problems on his Instagram Story. Now that that is all behind him, Rich returns with his new single dedicated to the Richard Mille luxury brand.

"Richard Mille Patek" arrives with a visual that shows Rich The Kid flexing boss moves with cash and beautiful women. "I’m excited to work with Rostrum in this next chapter of life and music,” Rich The Kid said in a statement. “This is a partnership that will be vital to showing artists that they can be independent and still win on a mainstream level. With the help of Benjy, Jae, and the Rostrum team, we will take over the summer and everything after.” 

Stream "Richard Mille Patek" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Richard Mille Patek, you don't want static (No static)
Money on the head, I leave 'em dead automatic (No)
You ain't ever seen a mill', all cash in the attic
I don't want a Rolex, just a Richard Mille Patek (Patek)
Two-fifty a piece for the Richi' at least (Least)

