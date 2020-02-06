It was only a few weeks ago that Rich The Kid made it clear that a feature verse would be $120K minimum. “Artist tell ya labels ya want me for your features $120K bring the cash," he wrote on Instagram. Fast forward to the present and the "Plug Walk" rapper may have to consider booking more collaborations or changing his price since TMZ reports that he's being sued for $3.5 million.



Brian Ach/Getty Images

According to the publication, Rich is being sued by Blueprint Artist Management who claims the rapper stiffed them on a lot of cash when he fell short of paying his obligations that were set by a contract. The $3.5 million is coming from fees that have added up over the years since Blueprint and Rich struck a deal on May 24, 2017. At this point, it's unclear what the deal entailed and what Rich agreed to. Blueprint is suing for breach of contract as well as the millions.

RTK proposed to his girlfriend Tori Brixx just before the new year and right after the couple welcomed their son into the world. "You deserve the world & that’s what I’m going to give you!!!" he wrote in the video's caption. "I love you more than life itself!!