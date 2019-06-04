Rich The Kid Boasts His Wealth In "Racks Today" Visual

Stream Rich The Kid's latest video offering.

Rich The Kid dropped off his album The World Is Yours 2 back in March that was filled with 16 tracks with the likes of Big Sean, NBA YoungBoy, Lil Pump, Takeoff, Offset, Tory Lanez, Young Thug, Gunna, Miguel, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Gucci Mane and more.

Now just a couple months later Rich has followed-up with a music video for the 14th track "Racks Out." The days of booties, bottles and strip clubs are no more for Rich who just appears solo in the visual except for his one hypeman in the back. The clip shows Rich posted up in a warehouse flexing his wealth, stacks of cash and blinding chains as he raps along to his beat.

"Yeah, this album is dedicated To all the teachers that told me I'd never amount to nothin'," Rich shared on Twitter at the time of the release. Watch the visuals and let us know what you think.