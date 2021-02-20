Just a week after Valentine's Day, it appears that there's a lot of breakups happening. Just yesterday, it was confirmed that Kim Kardashian officially filed to divorce Kanye West. Then, Talib Kweli's wife also filed to petition a divorce against her estranged husband. It turns out that Rich The Kid is also dealing with his fair share of marital problems, as well. Unlike Kanye and Talib, Rich's issues weren't left private.

Tori Brixx shared screenshots on Instagram yesterday accusing Rich The Kid of cheating on her with DreamDoll. Receipts were shared that apparently provided concrete evidence that was the case but nonetheless, Rich The Kid remained solid in maintaining his innocence. The rapper hit the 'Gram where he seemingly blamed social media for this whole debacle. "Why get on here & cap for the media? I when I BEEN left!" he wrote on his IG story.

Shortly after, DreamDoll came into the fold to address the supposed scandal, saying that she's no homewrecker. "What we not gonna do is sit here & 'TRY' to sabotage my character I have never or will never fuck with no man that is in a relationship," she wrote before revealing that she wasn't vacationing with Rich The Kid but her family. "Yall so gullible yall believe anything," she added.

Well, we hope that Rich The Kid and Tori could work things out. Check Rich's response below.