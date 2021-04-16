During the early- to mid-2010s, Rich Homie Quan and Young Thug were poised to take over the music industry. Their respective Going In and I Came From Nothing mixtape series gaining massive praise and attention, their team-up on 2014's Rich Gang: Tha Tour Pt. 1 became a modern rap classic. Unfortunately, Rich Homie Quan and Young Thug's report quickly fell apart as a long-running beef led to the Atlanta artists distancing themselves from each other.

Nearly seven years after the release of Tha Tour, the Hip-Hop community would love to see Quan and Thug make amends and get back to collaborating on new music, so naturally, the artists get questioned regularly about the possibility of them patching things up. In a new virtual interview with The Shade Room, Rich Homie Quan tackled the issue and brought some clarity to his and Thug's soured relationship.

During the interview, Quan reveals that he hasn't talked to the YSL head honcho within the last few years despite running into him at various Atlanta spots over the years, but he still makes an effort to express excitement for Thug's YSL compilation album Slime Language 2.

When asked by the Shade Room interviewers if he would ever be open to working with Young Thug again, Quan replies, "For sure. Why wouldn't I?" The interviewers continue to press the issue of Quan and Thug's seemingly unresolved beef, and eventually, Quan states, "I don't really want to make this moment about that. Hopefully, we can mend it and get it to where it can be, but whatever the future holds, it holds. I'm open to it. Let's put it like that."

Rich Homie Quan and Young Thug have not collaborated since the Slime Season 2 track "Never Made Love" that released in 2015. Nearly six full years later, are you still interested in hearing the former Rich Gang collaborators reunite on wax?