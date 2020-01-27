Rhymesayers Entertainment has made major strides as an independent label, especially when it comes down to putting on for Twin Cities hip-hop. Although the local scene hasn't grown in prominence in the way a New York, Atlanta or an L.A. is, their independent grind has continuously put a spotlight on otherwise underground talent.

Since 2008, the label has sponsored the annual Soundset hip-hop festival in the Minneapolis-Saint Paul area. As it grew over the past twelve years, some of rap's biggest names have hit the stage such as Lil Wayne, Pusha T, DaBaby, DMX, Gucci Mane, Travis Scott, and of course, Atmosphere, among many other names. However, it looks like after 12 years, they're taking a break in 2020.

"Following twelve successful years, we are officially announcing that Soundset will not take place in 2020. We made the difficult decision to take this year off in order to assess what Soundset will become in the new decade." a letter on their website reads. "Soundset has brought a diverse lineup of national and local Twin Cities artists together for a one-day celebration that represents Hip Hop culture in Minnesota."

It continues, "We sincerely appreciate the artists, the partners, the crew, and most importantly, the fans who continue to make everything we do possible."

The letter adds that they'll be focusing on the Rhymesayers 25th anniversary set later this year.