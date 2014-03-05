soundset
- MusicRhymesayers Call Off Twin Cities' Soundset Festival 2020Rhymesayers 25th concert will take place later this year.By Aron A.
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Cancels Soundset Festival Performance For 2nd Time Since 2017DaBaby and Lil Nas X will replace the rapper. By Aron A.
- MusicLil Wayne, SZA & DMX Headline The 2019 Soundset FestivalRhymesayers pull out their pocketbooks for a 2019 Soundset festival lineup rich in options.By Devin Ch
- MusicLogic Shows Off His Insane Gains In New PhotoLogic looks ready to walk into an MMA match.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJaden Smith Poses With A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & J.I.D. At Soundset FestivalThree of the quickest rising stars.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMigos, Logic, and Tyler The Creator To Headline Soundset FestivalSoundset Festival Lineup announces a lineup laden with heavy hitters, past & present.By Devin Ch
- MusicPlayboi Carti Will Perform At Soundset Music Festival TonightThe massive St. Paul hip-hop fest just got even bigger!By Matt F
- Original ContentThis Summer's 16 Best Festival Lineups For Hip Hop HeadsBrace yourself. Festival season is coming.By Mike Harris
- Original Content13 Music Festivals For Hip Hop HeadsThe best summer festivals for hip hop fans.By Chris Tart
- NewsA$AP Rocky, Atmosphere & Future Headline Soundset 2016Soundset unveils their 2016 line-up.By Rose Lilah
- NewsBig Sean, J. Cole, Atmosphere Head Up 2015 Soundset Festival LineupThe 8th annual Soundset Festival will also feature performances from Ice Cube, Logic, Yelawolf, and more.By Trevor Smith
- NewsSoundset 2014 Festival Line-Up To Include Atmosphere, Wiz Khalifa, Nas & MoreSoundset festival announces their 2014 line-up, including Atmosphere, Wiz Khalifa, Nas, 2 Chainz and more.By Rose Lilah