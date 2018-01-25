rhymesayers
- MusicSa-Roc & Sol Messiah Predict The Next 50 Years Of Hip-HopExclusive: Sa-Roc & Sol Messiah discuss Minneapolis as a hub for hip-hop, producing Dead Prez's "Hell Yeah (Remix)" ft. Jay-Z, and why DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince are among the greatest MC-DJ duos in hip-hop history. By Aron A.
- NewsMF Doom Literally Cooked Up On "Beef Rap"Sixteen years ago, MF Doom came through with the release of his fifth studio album "MM...Food," which kicked off with the table-setting "Beef Rap." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsAesop Rock Delivers New Album "Spirit World Field Guide"The imaginative and abstract Aesop Rock delivers his brand new album "Spirit World Field Guide," a lengthy odyssey spanning twenty-one tracks. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentWhy Slug Is One Of The Greatest Of All TimeAn ode to Slug.By Rose Lilah
- MusicRhymesayers Call Off Twin Cities' Soundset Festival 2020Rhymesayers 25th concert will take place later this year.By Aron A.
- NewsAesop Rock & Blockhead Serve Up Some Goodies On "Kiss The Cook"Everyone's favorite abstract lyricist has returned over some smooth Blockhead instrumentation.By Mitch Findlay
- NewsAesop Rock & TOBACCO Join Forces On "Acid King"Aesop Rock and TOBACCO announce their joint project "Malibu Ken" with their new single.By Aron A.
- NewsAtmosphere Announce New Album "Mi Vida Local" With Single "Virgo"Atmosphere release a video for their new single, "Virgo."By Aron A.
- NewsAtmosphere Flex Underground Icon Status On "Make It All Better Again"Atmosphere have returned to ameliorate the situation. By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosEvidence Releases Colourful Collage Video for "Factory"Evidence's new video is a frantic VHS collage.By Brynjar Chapman
- NewsSlug & Evidence Hop On Vanderslice's "North American Money"Vanderslice taps Slug & Evidence for his new track, "North American Money."By Aron A.
- NewsNikki Jean Brings Lupe Fiasco Outta The Dojo For "Mr. Clean"Nikki Jean and Lupe Fiasco reignite over a lush Jake One instrumental.By Mitch Findlay
- NewsAesop Rock Is The King Of The Abstract On "Klutz"Aesop Rock's "Klutz" is a collection of short stories collapsed into four minutes. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMigos, Logic, and Tyler The Creator To Headline Soundset FestivalSoundset Festival Lineup announces a lineup laden with heavy hitters, past & present.By Devin Ch
- MixtapesEvidence Delivers Strong Underground Vibes On "Weather Or Not"Evidence comes through with a dope new album.By Mitch Findlay