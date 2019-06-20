Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Kandi Burrus and Todd Tucker aren't your everyday married couple. They both have busy, entertainment-based schedules, but the Xscape singer has her own line of sex toy products with Bedroom Kandi; has her talk show that can get rather sexually explicit, with Kandi Koated Nights; and has her sexually-charged, BDSM live show with Welcome to the Dungeon.

They aren't the most conventional parents around, but when Tucker shared a clip of himself with his 23-year-old daughter in the strip club, fans weren't pleased. The proud father was in London with his daughter and for her 23rd birthday, he took her out for drinks at a strip club. Following the backlash, Tucker chatted with TMZ about his decision, saying that he doesn't regret spending time with his daughter at all.

"Me and my daughter has been to the strip club before," Tucker told TMZ. "We been to Magic City, it ain't no big deal. Me and my mom even went to the strip club before. It's in our genes. My daughter just turned 23. They're gonna go anyway, so why not experience it and have fun with the kids. That's what we need to do. We need to spend more time with our kids, even if it's at the strip club."

"I'm sayin', taking your kids to the strip club is cool. It's bonding," he continued. "We threw some ones together. Smacked a couple of booties, but it shows that dad is cool so she's able to have those good conversations with me. Exposure is key. My mom exposed me early so I'm exposing her to London, Paris, and Amsterdam, and the strip club. So she's seeing the world and she went to the strip club. Not a big deal."

Tucker called it "daddy daycare on a different level" and said that kids are going to find out about sex anyway, so they might as well find out through their parents. "Sometimes you gotta do things out the box with your child to break through and be able to communicate with them in ways you never thought of."