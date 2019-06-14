In 2014, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Apollo Nida was sentenced to eight years in prison on charges of conspiracy to commit mail, wire and bank fraud. The ex-husband of former housewife Phaedra Parks was released from prison last week and remanded to a halfway house. All seemed well for his first seven days, but it's being reported that Nida has violated the halfway house's restrictions and is now on his way back to jail.

A representative from the U.S. Marshals Service told Page Six that Nida didn't adhere to a technical condition of his release. “He was taken back into custody. I wouldn’t say it was an arrest because it’s not a new charge. It was an order of the court to bring him into custody,” the representative said. “We took him to Federal Bureau of Prisons and they will deal with it since he was in their custody.”

Nida and his fiancée Sherien Almufti will have to wait a tad bit longer before they can begin planning their wedding, considering his new sentence ends on October 15.