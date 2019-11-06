Rexx Life Raj Shares "Father Figure 3: Somewhere Out There" Ft. Kehlani, Bas, Jay Prince, Kenny Beats, & Russ

Bay Area artist Rexx Life Rajj has made good on his promise and delivered his latest record, Father Figure 3: Somewhere Out There at the top of Wednesday morning. The multifaceted artist's album is where hip hop-meets-soul-meets-R&B, and he called on a handful of talents to lend their gifts to the project. Each of Raj's collaborations with Russ, Bas, Jay Prince, Kenny Beats, and Kehlani are their own journeys with an energy unlike the others.

On Monday, Raj embarks on his very first headlining tour, a feat that he admitted has him feeling a little nervous. He told us he's doing his best not to pay attention to ticket sales, but no matter what they may be, he's still going to give his fans everything he has. "I'm just super excited and I'm just super blessed and fortune," he told us exclusively. "If I pulled up to New York and only five people came out I'd still be happy because I know there's a lot of people who can't do that, who don't have the opportunity. So I just try not to take it for granted." Give Father Figure 3: Somewhere Out There a spin or two and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. The Fog

2. Mad Real

3. Moonwalk ft. Kenny Beats

4. Somewhere in Paris ft. Jay Prince

5. Grown Folks

6. Flowers

7. Your Way ft. Kehlani

8. Burgundy Real

9. Overrated

10. No Permission Needed ft. Bas

11. War

12. Falling ft. Russ

13. Chubbs

14. The Re-Up

15. Time