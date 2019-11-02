He's recently released his single "Your Way," an ethereal acoustic collaboration with Kehlani, and now Rexx Life Raj is sharing the tracklist for his forthcoming album, Father Figure 3: Somewhere Out There. The Bay Area artist's anticipated album will hit the streets on November 6, and on Friday he shared with his social media followers that he was "shook" the drop was coming up so soon.



Kimberly White/Getty Images

Raj chatted with us about the album and shared that FF3 doesn't have a particular theme as much as it's about showing maturation. "To me, this record was all about growth overall," he told us exclusively. "From sonic growth to my growth as a human, my growth spiritually to my growth just finding myself."

He has a handful of impressive features on the record aside from Kehlani including Russ, Bas, Jay Prince, and Kenny Beats. Following the release of Father Figure 3: Somewhere Out There, Raj will embark on a tour that kicks off on November 11. We'll keep you posted on those dates, but while you wait, check out Rexx Life Raj and Kehlani's duet "Your Way" right here.

Tracklist

1. The Fog

2. Mad Real

3. Moonwalk ft. Kenny Beats

4. Somewhere in Paris ft. Jay Prince

5. Grown Folks

6. Flowers

7. Your Way ft. Kehlani

8. Burgundy Real

9. Overrated

10. No Permission Needed ft. Bas

11. War

12. Falling ft. Russ

13. Chubbs

14. The Re-Up

15. Time