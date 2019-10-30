mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rexx Life Raj Calls On Kehlani For Romantic Acoustic Guitar Single "Your Way"

Erika Marie
October 30, 2019 02:36
Your Way
Rexx Life Raj Feat. Kehlani

The song will be featured on Rexx Life Raj's forthcoming record "Father Figure 3: Somewhere Out There."


With only a guitar to accompany their impressive vocals, Rexx Life Raj and Kehlani deliver a starry-eyed love song for the romantics. The Bay Area artists linked up on "Your Way," a track that will be included on Raj's forthcoming project, Father Figure 3: Somewhere Out There. The album is slated for an early November release, and by the sounds of things, Raj has been working on an eclectic project that will satisfy the tastes of fans from a variety of genres.

He celebrated the release of the single, which premiered on Tuesday, on social media and has a specific set of requests for his fans. "Please get married to this song , bend the knee to this song, pop a molly and look deeply into each other’s eyes and find the eternal bless we’ve all been searching for," Raj wrote. "That’s what it was made for. Shoutout the 🐐 @blakestraus on the guitar. You’re a star bro...Who’s ready? I’m not crying, you are." Give it a listen and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

With your permission
I'd like to be what you're missin'
And when you'll talk I'll listen
I'll watch your eyes just glisten

