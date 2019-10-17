Gina Rodriguez recently uploaded a video to her Instagram story that saw her singing along to The Fugees leading her to drop the n-word seconds before the video ended. The clip was quickly deleted before its 24-hour mark since the Jane The Virgin actress pulled in crazy amounts of backlash by people calling her out for being anti-black. As expected, Gina followed up with an apology but now a resurfaced clip from seven years ago shows the actress using the n-word, proving that the controversy isn't close to ending.



David Livingston/Getty Images

The skit, as seen below, was filmed for Northside Comedy and was brought to light by TMZ. Gina is seen telling a Black man to "take a lap, ni**a."

Gina's use of the N-word has sparked quite a debate online regarding Afro-Latina's given a pass to say the n-word, with some Twitter users questioning why Cardi B is 'allowed' to say it while Gina isn't. "Hey black family... since we’re collectively dragging Gina Rodriguez... can we FINALLY call out Cardi B, DJ Khaled, and all the other non-blacks who say n*gga?" one user wrote.

