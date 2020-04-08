Who has beef with Remy Ma? New York rappers Remy Ma and Fat Joe linked up on Instagram Live recently, and while the pair of best friend were passing the quarantine time, Remy revealed that she'd learned that she had a new foe. Hip hop fans have bore witness to Remy's longstanding beefs with Nicki Minaj and Foxy Brown, but this new mystery person was allegedly someone she didn't see coming.



Bennett Raglin / Stringer / Getty Images

Remy told Fat Joe that someone showed her messages from an unnamed female artist who was "talking crazy" about her. "I can't really say who it is or say what was said because you know, people will know who said it," Remy added. "I just couldn't believe it. Anytime anyone came to me and was telling me like yo, this was said. I was like, nah, I don't believe they're saying that because we had a conversation and I told her, 'Yo, you supposed to say you the best. I'm supposed to say I'm the best. They're gonna try to put us against each other.'"

She thought it was just industry people pitting her against another artist, but when someone showed Remy messages from the person speaking negatively about her and her career, she was floored. "How you hating on me? How could you try to wish bad on me? I come from the bottom." Remy Ma may not want to reveal who she's talking about, but fans quickly weighed in with their opinions. Nicki and Foxy are an easy guess, but Remy made it seem as if this was a person she didn't expect. Who do you think she was talking about?