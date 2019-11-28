Toya Wright and Robert "Red" Rushing have been dating for years and in February of last year they welcomed their first child together. Just yesterday it was announced that the duo is engaged and Toya cleverly coined the hashtag #Rushingdowntheaisle. "Yes! Yes! And Yes! For humbling my spirit, for restoring my faith in love, for raising the bar, for being all of what a man should be," Toya wrote on Instagram. "For each of these and more I SAY YES! looking forward to forever with you."



Paras Griffin/WireImage/Getty

Clearly, Toya's oldest daughter Reginae Carter knows her soon-to-be stepfather very well and has come through to share some special words about their engagement to her Instagram. "Congrats to my mommy & Red ❤️ true love is rare now a days so when you find it , cherish it ☺️ my mom is my rock and to see her so happy makes my life complete," she captioned an image of the happy couple.

"Thanks for bringing the light back into our family red ! My mom and I are very overprotective over each other and I’m glad to know you’re there to keep her safe and her heart fulfilled," she added, followed by a joke on how she'll plan their wedding "for a reasonable price."