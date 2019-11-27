It looks as if congratulations are in order for Toya Wright. The mom and entrepreneur confirmed on Tuesday via Instagram that her boyfriend, Robert "Red" Rushing, recently proposed. Toya and her sports manager beau have been together for years and back in February 2018, they welcomed their daughter, Reign Rushing, into the world.



"Yes! Yes! And Yes! For humbling my spirit, for restoring my faith in love, for raising the bar, for being all of what a man should be," Toya wrote on Instagram. "For each of these and more I SAY YES!💍 looking forward to forever with you. #Rushingdowntheaisle." It didn't take long for Toya's daughter Reginae Carter, daughter to Lil Wayne, to jump on Instagram to share the good news. While Reginae was filming her little sister Reign dancing, Toya made her way over to show off her ring.

"She gettin' married," Reginae said as she and her mother squealed with excitement. Toya's marriage to Robert will be her third: she met her first husband, Lil Wayne, when she was 12-years-old. They married in 2004 but divorced in 2006. In 2011 she married Memphitz Wright but they divorced in 2015, and she's been with Robert since 2017. Check out more from Toya regarding her engagement below.