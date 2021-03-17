It's been quiet on the YFN Lucci front ever since the rapper was bonded out of jail last month. The Georgia rapper was arrested and charged in connection with the December murder of a 28-year-old man who died during a shooting. Lucci was initially denied a bond but was able to convince a judge to set him free for the time being with heavy restrictions.Lil Wayne's daughter Reginae Carter has stood by her man's side throughout this ordeal, but anytime she pens messages on social media, the public believes she's trying to shade the rapper with a subliminal jab.

"I swear I went above and beyond for some people & they have the nerve to have amnesia now ... k cool," Reginae wrote over on Twitter. "I sat at tables and had to eat my damn self and still fed a mf before I ate . That same mf bit my hand quick . Never again ." A user replied to her messages and told the reality star to let Lucci go, assuming that Carter was speaking about her relationship. Reginae bit back.

"B*tch ain’t everything about that n*gga imma tell u now," she said. Unsurprisingly, Lucci is keeping himself out of the spotlight as he manages his personal life and stays out of trouble as his case looms. Check out Reginae's tweets below.