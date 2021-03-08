Besties Reginae Carter and Zonnique Pullins are the latest celebrities to take on the #JuneBugChallenge. Dressed in their yacht-vacation finest, Reginae and Zonnique are seen having a good time alongside other friends while showing off their dance routine. Away from the men in their lives, the two best friends seem to be enjoying themselves on their all-girls trip, documenting it across social media platforms.

Reginae has been receiving a lot of heat because of her relationship with YFN Lucci. The 22-year-old hip-hop daughter celebrated YFN's 30th birthday last month, still showing love for her man despite public criticism.

On Instagram, she posted a series of photos of the couple together. "Happy birthday baby, I love you," she captioned. "The big 30 (I mean 21) lol enjoy your Day."

Zonnique, for her part, had her first child last December with her boyfriend Bandhunta Izzy. She recently revealed the joys of being a new mother.

“The baby is just so precious guys. She’s so perfect," said Zonnique on her virtual Fox Soul talk show. "Like, I’m spoiling her already, I’m trying not to spoil her but I can’t help it. I wanna say she looks like me, but she’s starting to look a lot like her dad so, sad case.”

As exciting as becoming a new parent may be, it might be safe to say this girls trip was very much needed.

What do y'all think of their #JuneBugChallenge? Who has done it best so far? Let us know in the comments, and check out a few solo photos from Reginae and Zonnique's vacation below.