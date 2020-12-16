The Harris household is overjoyed today (December 15) after Zonnique Pullins and her boyfriend Bandhunta Izzy welcomed their baby girl into the world. The couple has been eagerly anticipating the arrival of their first child together, and the news of the birth was shared by Zonnique's The Mix co-hosts as well as her mother, Tameka "Tiny" Harris.

"Somebody's missing as you can see," Romeo Miller said on The Mix. "Our girl Zonnique is not here because guess what? She had the baby! She had the baby this morning!" Romeo revealed that Zonnique went into labor on Monday (December 14) evening and delivered her little girl a little after 6:00 a.m. Meanwhile, proud mama Tiny shared her enthusiasm over on her Instagram page.

"Congratulations to my 1st my LuvBug @zonniquejailee," Tiny wrote in the caption to a video celebrating her eldest child. "My Gbaby is so fat & cute!! Just as I dreamed she would be!! I told y’all Today was a very Blessed day straight frm God! & yes I just loved this video so I had to!" No word quite yet from Grandpa T.I., but we're sure he's enjoying family time along with the others. Check out Romeo sharing the news along with Tiny's IG post below.