Reazy Renegade Taps K CAMP & Rich The Kid For "Ballin (Kevin Durant)"

Just in time for NBA All-Star Weekend, Reazy Renegade has delivered "Ballin (Kevin Durant)" featuring K CAMP and Rich The Kid, both of whom kill their appearances on the three-minute-long banger.

"Ball like I'm Brook, ball like Kevin Durant (Let's go) / That boy a dub, I know he don't stand a chance (Uh-huh) / Glock in my hand, keep a knot in my pants (A Glock in my-) / Glock in my hand, keep a knot in my- (Skrrt, hey)," Camp raps on the chorus before Rich takes over to ride the beat.

"I walk with a dirty stick / Pull up at a bank with a bankroll lit (Skrrt) / I was eighteen, hit a hundred band lick (Lick) / These n*ggas ain't even rich as my bitch (My bitch)," the 29-year-old New York spitter says when it's his turn to take over the microphone.

Stream "Ballin (Kevin Durant)" below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Ball like I'm Brook, ball like Kevin Durant (Woo, woo, woo, woo, let's go, 'Rant)

That boy a dub, I know he don't stand a chance (Woo, woo, woo, let's go, yeah)

Knots in my hands, keep a Glock in my pants (Pants)

Hopped out the Lamb', keep a knot in my pants (Woo, woo, woo, let's go)

[Via]